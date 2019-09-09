Hightower Advisors Holding In Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Was Lifted; Focused Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by $458,328 as Share Value Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 123.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 2,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 4,521 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.21 million, up from 2,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $12.21 during the last trading session, reaching $848.53. About 348,858 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 22/03/2018 – Chipotle wins dismissal of investor lawsuit over food-borne illness; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Asset Buys New 1.9% Position in Chipotle; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle To Host Special Mid-quarter Call On June 27 — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 Buying Tesla, Zynga, Selling Alibaba, Chipotle — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – TYBOURNE ADDED SNAP, FB, CMG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CMG GRANTS CEO INDUCEMENT AWARDS PURSUANT TO NYSE RULE 303A.08; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mark Crumpacker to Resign, Effective March 15; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE BOARD APPROVED INVESTMENT UP TO $100M FOR BUYBACKS

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 94.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Wealth Management Inc sold 57,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.17% . The institutional investor held 3,588 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 60,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $8.11. About 3.80M shares traded. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 38.94% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.94% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/05/2018 – saeed azhar hasan: Deutsche Bank looking to sell stake in Dubai-based Abraaj; 21/03/2018 – SCHENCK SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK JOURNEY WILL TAKE SEVERAL YEARS; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK AG HAS ADEQUATE CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY RESERVES; 15/03/2018 – Former Deutsche Bank trader pleads guilty to Euribor manipulation; 06/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Is Said Under Pressure to Resolve CEO Fate in Days; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK CEO SEWING MAKES REMARKS IN SPEECH IN SINGAPORE; 27/03/2018 – The Edge Markets: Deutsche Bank seeks new CEO as it runs out of quick fixes – sources – The Edge Markets; 11/04/2018 – GAZPROM PAO GAZP.MM : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220 ROUBLES FROM 210 ROUBLES

Focused Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $364.20M and $330.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 20,140 shares to 87,404 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 79,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 902,256 shares, and has risen its stake in Cloudera Inc.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 20 shares. Pershing Square Mgmt LP stated it has 1.86 million shares or 19.7% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). 921 were accumulated by Syntal Limited. Strs Ohio holds 33,724 shares. Nomura Asset accumulated 4,598 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 107,610 shares. The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.13% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Aqr Mngmt Lc has 0.05% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Metropolitan Life Communications Ny owns 12,356 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 8,309 are owned by Rmb Management Limited Liability Corp. Retirement Of Alabama has 11,334 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 25,090 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Com invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Gulf International National Bank (Uk) Limited owns 6,093 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 17,875 shares to 383,736 shares, valued at $10.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KBE) by 42,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,405 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).