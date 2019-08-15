Hightower Advisors Has Upped Verizon Communications (VZ) Position By $760,392; Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO) Sentiment Is 0.56

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.77, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 5 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 9 sold and decreased their stakes in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 726,791 shares, down from 771,238 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 0.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 12,888 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 1.94 million shares with $114.67M value, up from 1.92M last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $232.84 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 10.52M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q EPS $1.11; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in a new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS, according to sources; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile wanted to buy Straight Path last year, but it bowed out early after AT&T and Verizon bid up the company; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 23/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Numbers, 5G Technology in Focus — Earnings Preview

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) stake by 5,633 shares to 10,723 valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 5,461 shares and now owns 254,367 shares. Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.68% above currents $56.3 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. Citigroup downgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) rating on Monday, July 8. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $6200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 5,905 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Conestoga Advsr Limited Company holds 0.01% or 3,573 shares in its portfolio. Field Main Commercial Bank holds 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 21,182 shares. Aviance Limited Liability reported 245,168 shares stake. First Interstate National Bank has 12,749 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 1.2% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kistler reported 28,216 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 0.14% stake. 5,305 were reported by Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Atwood Palmer has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Fincl Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lau Associate Ltd Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.32% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Eqis Capital Inc accumulated 33,045 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. for 96,471 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc owns 137,075 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Terril Brothers Inc. has 0.36% invested in the company for 142,197 shares. The Texas-based Oxbow Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co Llc, a New York-based fund reported 31,900 shares.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $70.57 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 65,794 shares traded or 223.65% up from the average. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.