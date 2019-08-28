Hightower Advisors Has Raised Sientra (SIEN) Position; Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTPH) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Tetraphase (NASDAQ:TTPH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tetraphase has $7 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 2069.63% above currents $0.2535 stock price. Tetraphase had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by H.C. Wainwright. See Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) latest ratings:

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Gabelli Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/03/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Hold Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Sientra Inc (SIEN) stake by 22.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 50,550 shares as Sientra Inc (SIEN)’s stock declined 27.55%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 280,175 shares with $2.40 million value, up from 229,625 last quarter. Sientra Inc now has $322.61M valuation. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 179,326 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA GETS FDA APPROVAL OF PMA SUPPLEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 09/05/2018 – Sientra 1Q Loss/Shr 99c; 22/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC SIEN.O : MAXIM GROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $15; 18/04/2018 – SIENTRA INC – COMMERCIAL SALE OF U.S.-MANUFACTURED OPUS BRANDED BREAST IMPLANTS TO BEGIN IMMEDIATELY; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC – REACHED AN AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE WITH STAFF OF DIVISION OF ENFORCEMENT OF U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 13/03/2018 – Sientra 4Q Loss/Shr 92c

More notable recent Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (TTPH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Should Know About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TTPH) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company has market cap of $13.76 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat resistant and multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has completed a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline with intravenous administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; and initiated a Phase III clinical trial of eravacycline for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections with intravenous-to- oral transition therapy.

The stock increased 7.87% or $0.0185 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2535. About 507,970 shares traded. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) has declined 88.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TTPH News: 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 03/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 1Q Loss $21.6M; 15/05/2018 – Rock Springs Capital Management Exits Position in Tetraphase; 12/04/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Data at 28th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases; 06/03/2018 – Tetraphase Pharma 4Q Rev $2.53M; 15/05/2018 – 683 Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in Tetraphase; 21/05/2018 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals to Present Eravacycline and TP-6076 Data at ASM Microbe 2018; 02/04/2018 – Tetraphase Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 19/03/2018 – TETRAPHASE PHARMACEUTICALS – BOARD ELECTED CHRISTOPHER WATT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER & PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER UNTIL CFO IS NAMED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 23 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 19.76 million shares or 11.39% less from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 19,923 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Ltd Partnership has 7,222 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0% or 560,225 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 27,967 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH) for 5,541 shares. 97,364 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc. Manchester Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 14,984 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 5,199 shares stake. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 111,388 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De accumulated 0% or 213,536 shares. Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Legal & General Gru Public has invested 0% in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 11,608 shares. 223,141 are owned by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon.

More notable recent Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sientra (SIEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sientra Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SIEN – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sientra (SIEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNDT and DXC among midday losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr stake by 7,901 shares to 13,272 valued at $832,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) stake by 129,846 shares and now owns 239,984 shares. Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold SIEN shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 13.64% less from 26.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pura Vida Ltd Co invested in 0.54% or 190,429 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Granahan Investment Mgmt Incorporated Ma reported 566,909 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 3,970 shares. Birchview Ltd Partnership reported 40,000 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 41,545 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Company has 410,827 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 35,991 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Ameritas Inv has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% or 365,524 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 26,000 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0% invested in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) for 1.59 million shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN). Creative Planning reported 28,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.