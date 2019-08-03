Hightower Advisors Has Raised Ing Groep N V (ING) Position; Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Ing Groep N V (ING) stake by 14.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 36,850 shares as Ing Groep N V (ING)’s stock declined 11.97%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 295,744 shares with $3.57M value, up from 258,894 last quarter. Ing Groep N V now has $41.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 4.53M shares traded or 47.84% up from the average. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 30/05/2018 – UMICORE SA UMI.BR : ING RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 53 EUROS FROM 29 EUROS; 24/05/2018 – POLMED SA POMP.WA – SIGNS 32 MLN ZLOTY LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ING BANK ŚLĄ; 09/04/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA – GECINA CONCLUDES WITH ING FRANCE THE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT LOAN INDEXED ON ITS GRESB RATING; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN FINANCIAL SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON: DAILY; 02/05/2018 – Ing Bank Luxembourg SA Buys 1.3% Position in Mitie; 08/03/2018 – SHINHAN INVESTMENT SEEKS TO BUY ING LIFE FOR ABOUT 3T WON:DAILY; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – ING’S 1Q18 FOUR-QUARTER ROLLING UNDERLYING ROE WAS 10.3%; FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO AT 14.3%; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 13/03/2018 – ING COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN PAYVISION :INGA NA; 13/03/2018 – ING Supervisory Board withdraws remuneration proposal

Among 2 analysts covering Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Solar Senior Capital Ltd had 4 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Maxim Group. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Oppenheimer. See Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) latest ratings:

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 1 shares to 302 valued at $90.96 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) stake by 6,075 shares and now owns 52,846 shares. Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) was reduced too.

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ING Groep N.V. (ING) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Ken Fisher Curbs Total, ING Groep Stakes – GuruFocus.com” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank: Yes, There’s More – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is ING Groep N.V. (ING) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development firm specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The company has market cap of $266.49 million. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It has a 16.98 P/E ratio. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

More notable recent Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (SUNS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: Solar Senior (SUNS) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: OZK, MRVL, LSI, MNR, SUNS – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 24,496 shares traded. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) has risen 0.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SUNS News: 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 07/05/2018 – Solar Senior Capital 4Q EPS 34c; 07/05/2018 – SOLAR SENIOR CAPITAL LTD QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.35; 03/04/2018 – Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Schedules the Release of its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – ONE OF CO’S WHOLLY OWNED UNITS GOT APPROVAL FOR YONSA; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 13.09 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 12.24 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES – CHURCHILL PHARMACEUTICALS, ELIGIBLE TO GET UPFRONT AND SALES-LINKED MILESTONE PAYMENT AND ROYALTIES ON SALES FROM CO; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 2 RUPEES PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 69.77 BLN RUPEES VS 71.37 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD SUN.NS CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT WAS 9.47 BLN RUPEES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold Solar Senior Capital Ltd. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 2.65 million shares or 10.34% less from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co owns 145,331 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6,300 shares. 3,026 are owned by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Tcw Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 12,600 shares. Mackenzie Fincl reported 60,669 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 798,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock invested in 0% or 69,427 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc holds 0.83% or 277,503 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% or 35 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Rmb Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS). Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 4,437 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 2,441 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) for 11,665 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 123,148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.