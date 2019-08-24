Hightower Advisors Has Lifted Raytheon Co (RTN) Position; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Cut Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 14710% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 147,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 148,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.90 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – AWARDED AN $83 MLN CONTRACT FOR DESIGN, TEST AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 02/04/2018 – CAFC: RAYTHEON COMPANY v. SONY CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1554 – 2018-04-02; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon awarded $83 million mine neutralizer contract; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 18%; Had Seen 19%; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (Call) (NYSE:PG) by 1.22M shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $173,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 49,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,224 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More information sought from United Tech, Raytheon – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raytheon to build new facility in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 0.32% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 4,000 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Tru Department invested in 2,531 shares. Aull Monroe Mgmt Corp has 0.15% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,496 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company has 52,477 shares. Sageworth has 0.01% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 274 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 369,182 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Company has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 12,000 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 21,424 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 1,361 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 14,900 shares. Northeast Consultants reported 6,919 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ally Financial invested in 10,000 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Cim Inv Mangement Inc accumulated 3,306 shares. Welch And Forbes Lc owns 241,400 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spf Beheer Bv has invested 3.12% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Newman Dignan Sheerar Incorporated invested in 1,215 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr reported 2.43% stake. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 2,703 shares. Tradition Management Ltd Liability Com reported 6,889 shares stake. 27 were accumulated by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning. Family Firm invested in 0.13% or 1,472 shares. Franklin Resource reported 3.63 million shares. Sprucegrove Investment Ltd holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 29,750 shares. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 1,861 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 7,472 shares. Northern stated it has 3.22 million shares. Advsr Management Llc holds 59,643 shares. Alta Lc accumulated 2.84% or 192,994 shares. Glovista Invs holds 0.1% or 1,292 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Div App Etf (VIG) by 4,774 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.