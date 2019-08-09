Hightower Advisors Has Lifted Its Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position by $1.09 Million; Carlson Capital LP Cut Its Position in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) as Market Value Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 331.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 2,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% . The institutional investor held 3,154 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 731 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $471.5. About 74,493 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 27.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.11, EST. $6.13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ForeScout Technologies, CommerceHub, Newtek Business Services, Credit Acceptance, Akari; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (GPK) by 58.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 827,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.47% . The hedge fund held 593,323 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.80% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $13.4. About 4.86 million shares traded or 38.78% up from the average. Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) has risen 3.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GPK News: 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $18; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 25/04/2018 – GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING CO GPK.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 23/05/2018 – Graphic Packaging Declares Dividend of 7.5c; 06/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Graphic Packaging 1Q EPS 10c

Analysts await Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. GPK’s profit will be $54.11M for 17.63 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Graphic Packaging Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GPK shares while 66 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 327.53 million shares or 1.14% less from 331.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 124,700 shares to 287,800 shares, valued at $17.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 406,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 32 investors sold CACC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 9.72 million shares or 3.36% less from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

