Hightower Advisors Has Lifted Global Pmts (GPN) Holding by $617,168 as Shares Rose; As America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Trimmed Its Position

Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 40,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.27M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.00 million, down from 4.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.17. About 2.32M shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 16.77% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 24/04/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL SAYS 1Q NET PROFIT 18.087 BLN PESOS; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 20/03/2018 – America Movil plans up to 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 05/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS TO CHALLENGE MEXICO REGULATOR’S ORDER

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 93.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 4,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,371 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 4,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.64. About 2.32M shares traded or 60.46% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Global Payments’ Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO FIRST REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO CO’S SECOND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED JULY 31, 2015; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 7,591 shares to 73,878 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 348,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (NYSE:ARE).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $584,985 activity. $425,202 worth of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) shares were sold by BALDWIN ROBERT H B JR. The insider SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold 700 shares worth $86,037.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 6,107 shares to 3,974 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 16,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,186 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jnba Financial Advisors, Minnesota-based fund reported 100 shares. Hanson & Doremus Mngmt accumulated 334 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 41 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Amp Investors reported 0.03% stake. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,795 shares. Lakeview Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 827,797 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 23,299 shares. Fagan owns 9,165 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0% or 35 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Co Limited holds 0.52% or 670 shares. 40,560 are owned by Natixis L P. First Manhattan Co stated it has 2,000 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 114,232 shares.

