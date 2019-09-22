Hightower Advisors Has Decreased Unilever Plc (UL) Position; Skba Capital Management Trimmed Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Unilever Plc (UL) stake by 29.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 14,940 shares as Unilever Plc (UL)’s stock declined 0.22%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 35,276 shares with $2.19M value, down from 50,216 last quarter. Unilever Plc now has $157.78B valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $59.97. About 1.01 million shares traded or 54.60% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO EUR 6 BLN TO START IN MAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 15/03/2018 – Opening Quote: Unilever’s non Brexit, GKN’s European ally; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1B Bond on the U.S. Market; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay

Skba Capital Management Llc decreased Morgan Stanley (MS) stake by 36.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Skba Capital Management Llc sold 146,950 shares as Morgan Stanley (MS)’s stock declined 6.33%. The Skba Capital Management Llc holds 253,500 shares with $11.11 million value, down from 400,450 last quarter. Morgan Stanley now has $72.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 9.38M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – BUY-BACK WILL BE FUNDED BY COMPANY’S EXISTING CASH RESERVES; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Compensation Expenses $4.91B; 02/04/2018 – Trump Taps Ex-Morgan Banker Muzinich for No. 2 Role at Treasury; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS EXPECT COSTS TO COME DOWN IN US WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.2% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley chief hails `exceptional’ trading in record profit; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF MORGAN STANLEY; OUTLOOK STABLE; 20/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $63; 09/05/2018 – NEW RELIC INC NEWR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.95 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated reported 1.30M shares stake. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). 435,686 were reported by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj accumulated 18,000 shares. Clough Prns Lp invested in 428,300 shares or 1.84% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0.13% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 7.28M shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.45M shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Amg Tru State Bank holds 5,737 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based First Midwest State Bank Tru Division has invested 0.12% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Pzena Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2.06% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 8.90 million shares. 875,437 were reported by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 1.55M shares. Nomura Hldg holds 0.15% or 759,870 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Ishares Inc (EWC) stake by 418,742 shares to 496,832 valued at $14.22 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJK) stake by 111,400 shares and now owns 175,605 shares. Ishares Tr (ACWX) was raised too.