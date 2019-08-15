Hightower Advisors Has Decreased Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $520,930; As Noble Energy (NBL) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Lowered Stake by $468,264

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 15,968 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 20,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.09B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $133.82. About 891,385 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 19/04/2018 – Customers Bank Moves to Modern Core Banking Platform from FIS to Support Growth; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NBL) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc sold 19,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.14% . The hedge fund held 12,607 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $312,000, down from 32,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Noble Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.18. About 757,148 shares traded. Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) has declined 39.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.01% the S&P500. Some Historical NBL News: 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS PACT TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF ALEN; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Announces Agreement to Progress Development of Alen Natural Gas, Offshore Equatorial Guinea; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 21/05/2018 – Rachel Clingman Joins Noble Energy Senior Leadership Team as General Counsel; 10/05/2018 – NBL COMPLETES PACT TO MOVE PERMIAN CRUDE OIL TO CORPUS CHRISTI; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SANCTION OF PROJECT IS CONTINGENT UPON FINAL COMMERCIAL AGREEMENTS BEING EXECUTED; 10/05/2018 – Noble Energy Finalizes Pipeline Agreement to Move Permian Crude Oil to Corpus Christi; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY – DIVIDEND UP 10 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY REPORTS BOOST TO QTRLY DIV

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 42,608 shares to 52,690 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 404,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 405,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Campbell And Invest Adviser Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Asset One Ltd reported 166,622 shares. Finemark Natl Bank & has 10,900 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP accumulated 545,122 shares. The Tennessee-based Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 1.37% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 4,797 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc, Georgia-based fund reported 23,450 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt holds 0.23% or 40,615 shares. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 5,997 shares. Synovus Financial holds 5,098 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 123,302 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. The California-based Cetera Advisor Network has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Amalgamated State Bank accumulated 42,251 shares. C Gp Holdg A S reported 6,311 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 62,822 shares.

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61M and $631.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 37,085 shares to 645,859 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kayne Anderson Mdstm Energy (KMF) by 398,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold NBL shares while 122 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 465.57 million shares or 0.92% more from 461.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv stated it has 250 shares. Northeast Consultants has 9,677 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 1.88M shares. Syntal Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 30,486 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 95,137 shares. Natl Pension Ser, Korea-based fund reported 582,129 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 9,450 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 3,838 shares. Mitchell Grp Inc Inc accumulated 124,796 shares. 340,045 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.04% or 774,295 shares. First Advsrs LP reported 0.03% in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL). Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 1.80 million shares. California Employees Retirement holds 1.04 million shares. Investec Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 859,096 shares.

