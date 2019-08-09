Hightower Advisors Has Decreased Its Target (Call) (TGT) Holding by $522,933; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Position in Abbvie (ABBV) Trimmed as Market Value Declined

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 8,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 45,096 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63M, down from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.85. About 4.47M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 24/03/2018 – ImmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD II Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Societ; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie sweeps back-to-back PhIIIs for uterine fibroid patients, adding to elagolix’s blockbuster rep; 11/05/2018 – Atrasentan (AbbVie): Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2017 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (Call) (TGT) by 94.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 174,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 184,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $82.46. About 3.73M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – Officer McNamara Disposes 411 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 15/03/2018 – Cramer argues that the powers of Amazon, Walmart and Target coalesced to push Toys R Us into bankruptcy; 05/03/2018 Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.38 a share – summary; 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Wisconsin

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,470 shares to 57,646 shares, valued at $2.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Company by 608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Another Disastrous Pharma Merger: AbbVie And Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Portfolio: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “AbbVie’s (ABBV) MAVIRET Approved by EC to Shorten Treatment Duration to Eight Weeks for Treatment-NaÃƒ¯ve Patients with HCV and Compensated Cirrhosis – StreetInsider.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie enters STING field with Mavupharma buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.41 billion for 7.14 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 108,505 shares to 317,177 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 10,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,558 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).