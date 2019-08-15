Hightower Advisors Has Decreased Its Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Has Decreased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Holding By $3.45 Million

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) stake by 34.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 31,068 shares as Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 58,266 shares with $6.47 million value, down from 89,334 last quarter. Walt Disney Co/The now has $240.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 6.83M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SAYS FULLY INTEND TO HOLD ON TO ATLEAST 39% OF SKY IT WILL GET EVEN IF FOX DOES NOT GET APPROVAL TO BUY 61% THEY DON’T CURRENTLY OWN – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Looks to Wrest Away Fox Assets From Disney (Correct); 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) stake by 99.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc analyzed 1.62M shares as Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC)'s stock rose 1.39%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 5,000 shares with $5,000 value, down from 1.63 million last quarter. Bank Amer Corp (Put) now has $244.34 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 65.34 million shares traded or 29.73% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America has $40 highest and $29.5000 lowest target. $34.92’s average target is 33.03% above currents $26.25 stock price. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of BAC in report on Tuesday, June 18 to “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Jefferies. Wood upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 32,958 shares to 170,104 valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) stake by 49,768 shares and now owns 97,582 shares. Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) was raised too.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.51 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) declared $0.18 dividend on July 25, 2019. Bank of America moved into Ohio on July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp reported 22,426 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0.73% or 33,623 shares. Uss Mngmt has invested 0.78% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Nomura Asset Communications holds 0.51% or 1.88M shares in its portfolio. Investment Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corporation reported 58,831 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 1.29% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cubic Asset Management Limited holds 24,059 shares. Fulton State Bank Na has 0.28% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 143,697 shares. Hennessy Advsr accumulated 83,000 shares. Sirios Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.27M shares or 2.13% of the stock. Smith Asset Limited Partnership holds 883,954 shares. High Pointe Cap Mngmt Lc has 73,330 shares for 2.77% of their portfolio. Finemark State Bank has 46,036 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 260,440 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny reported 32,443 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica Fincl Bank has 0.45% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 476,435 shares. Bainco Investors holds 84,155 shares or 1.52% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Cap Lp reported 4,259 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 94,850 are held by Ingalls & Snyder Llc. Windward Mgmt Ca accumulated 179,176 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 5.55M shares. 43,585 are held by Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt. Ativo Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 18,989 shares. Bender Robert And Associate owns 2,153 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 0.77% or 807,448 shares. Cipher Capital Lp owns 43,579 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 10,500 shares. Pennsylvania Tru owns 9,192 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank invested 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 14.23% above currents $133.42 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report.

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 10,650 shares to 74,474 valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) stake by 7,250 shares and now owns 12,168 shares. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) was raised too.