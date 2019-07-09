Hightower Advisors Has Decreased 3M Co (MMM) Stake by $1.16 Million as Market Value Declined; As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Rose, Shareholder West Coast Financial Has Lowered by $4.32 Million Its Holding

West Coast Financial Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc sold 54,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,837 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35M, down from 107,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 110,545 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 5,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 299,114 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12M, down from 304,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $165.01. About 3.08 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Adds More 3M Materials to Its Database; 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 09/04/2018 – REG-Interim Report 3M:2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 21/05/2018 – 3M INCOMING CEO ROMAN SPEAKS AT ELECTRICAL PRODUCTS GROUP CONF; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TRYG TRYG.CO – NOTES WILL BE ISSUED ON 26 APRIL 2018 WITH A VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF 3M STIBOR + 2.50% PER ANNUM

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 45.22 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $932,974 activity. $59,155 worth of stock was sold by PETERSMEYER GARY S on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $571,170 were sold by JOHNSTON DAN S on Monday, January 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

West Coast Financial Llc, which manages about $486.79M and $423.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 7,279 shares to 49,703 shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,743 shares, and has risen its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17B for 20.22 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider THULIN INGE G sold $2.66 million. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M were sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. The insider Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M. Shares for $3.22M were sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. 8,906 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G..