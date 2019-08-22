Hightower Advisors Has Cut Its Ingersoll (IR) Position; Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Has 1.19 Sentiment

Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 50 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 42 cut down and sold their stock positions in Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The funds in our database now have: 32.52 million shares, down from 33.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Blackrock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 35 New Position: 15.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Ingersoll (IR) stake by 14.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 3,704 shares as Ingersoll (IR)’s stock rose 1.32%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 22,572 shares with $2.44M value, down from 26,276 last quarter. Ingersoll now has $28.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $117.94. About 474,080 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Net $120.4M; 02/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand at Electrical Products Group Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/05/2018 – TESLA – JAMES ZHOU STARTED LAST MONTH AS CFO, CHINA; JAMES PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS CFO FOR ASIA PACIFIC AND INDIA FOR INGERSOLL RAND; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Adj EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.69% of its portfolio in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust for 621,058 shares. Richard C. Young & Co. Ltd. owns 1.57 million shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors Inc has 1.99% invested in the company for 290,567 shares. The Virginia-based 1607 Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.77% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 146,088 shares.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 172,760 shares traded. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 455 were reported by Whittier Tru Of Nevada. Reilly Fincl Advisors Ltd Llc owns 600 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Asset Management One invested 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 3,300 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Bridgecreek Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 17,830 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 17,625 shares. 16,466 are held by Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability. Numerixs Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Schwerin Boyle Cap Management stated it has 365,488 shares. Enterprise Services stated it has 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Sumitomo Life Com owns 0.22% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 14,922 shares. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Co reported 6,000 shares stake. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 9,831 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Swiss Commercial Bank has invested 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (ITA) stake by 46,769 shares to 47,069 valued at $9.39M in 2019Q1. It also upped Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS) stake by 11,945 shares and now owns 166,539 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was raised too.

Among 9 analysts covering Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Ingersoll-Rand has $14000 highest and $115 lowest target. $133.67’s average target is 13.34% above currents $117.94 stock price. Ingersoll-Rand had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, April 4. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13900 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) rating on Monday, May 6. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $14000 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IR in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 5.