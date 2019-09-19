Hightower Advisors Has Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $90.87 Million; Shares Rose; Putnam Investments Has Lifted Its Hill (HRC) Holding by $669,864

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 6,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 67,928 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.11 million, up from 61,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $104.36. About 331,125 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Second-Quarter Profit Falls 16%; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q EPS 42c; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM RAISES QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1395.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 693,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 743,379 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.48M, up from 49,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.5. About 2.52 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 112,760 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company owns 9,187 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 290 were reported by Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 3,820 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.07% or 45,317 shares. Natixis invested in 57,783 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The has invested 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Tortoise Invest Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). 3,676 are held by Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership. Three Peaks Cap Management holds 52,569 shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Systematic Finance Mngmt L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,950 shares. Copper Rock Capital Prtn Limited accumulated 164,541 shares or 1.27% of the stock.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (HRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do You Know About Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HRC) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hill-Rom: Voalte Adds Growth And Capabilities – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 07, 2019.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $44.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 190,435 shares to 99,867 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,209 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Etf (IWD).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 4,473 shares to 34,953 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 141,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 758,159 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).