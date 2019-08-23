Hightower Advisors Has Boosted Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Holding By $635,541; Everett Harris & Company Raised Its Nike Class B (NKE) Position

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) stake by 15.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 15,501 shares as Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC)’s stock rose 3.57%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 113,026 shares with $4.65 million value, up from 97,525 last quarter. Macquarie Infrastructure Cor now has $3.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 330,081 shares traded. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 8.88% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 16/03/2018 – MIC ELECTRONICS LTD MELC.NS SAYS NCLT, HYDERABAD BENCH ADMITTED REFERENCE FOR INITIATION OF CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS AGAINST CO; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE CORP MIC.N – HAVE ENGAGED WITH MOAB CAPITAL ON NUMEROUS OCCASIONS; 02/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Reaffirms 2018 EBITDA Guidance of $690 M to $720 M; 09/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (MIC); 23/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Macquarie Infrastructure Corp Outlook To Neg; 02/05/2018 – MIC Corrects False and Misleading Statements by Moab Capital; 02/05/2018 – MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $180.9M, EST. $173.0M; 26/04/2018 – Mic’s top business exec is leaving the publisher after a year on the job:

Everett Harris & Company increased Nike Inc Class B (NKE) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Everett Harris & Company acquired 9,405 shares as Nike Inc Class B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Everett Harris & Company holds 1.04M shares with $87.28 million value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. Nike Inc Class B now has $126.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.54. About 4.43 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike has $10800 highest and $60 lowest target. $92.58’s average target is 14.95% above currents $80.54 stock price. Nike had 38 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. Robert W. Baird maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Service Lc reported 818 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Liability Com owns 409 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bragg Fincl has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,235 shares. Moreover, Suncoast Equity Mngmt has 4.34% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 49,876 shares stake. 14,388 were reported by First Fin Corp In. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & invested 2.77% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Independent Invsts reported 64,000 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.02% or 3,343 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 94,339 shares. Alexandria Limited Company has invested 1.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Westfield Cap Management LP accumulated 1.05 million shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp stated it has 68,324 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Tompkins owns 6,979 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.14% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 2 analysts covering Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Macquarie Infrastructure has $5100 highest and $40 lowest target. $45.50’s average target is 21.79% above currents $37.36 stock price. Macquarie Infrastructure had 5 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, April 16 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the shares of MIC in report on Tuesday, July 9 to “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold MIC shares while 76 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 109.05 million shares or 70.79% more from 63.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bogle Lp De has 0.58% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 185,370 shares. Ci has invested 0.05% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 61,900 shares stake. The North Carolina-based Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 3.37M shares. Moreover, Levin Strategies LP has 0.57% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). 5 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Moreover, First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Quantitative Inv Management Lc reported 7,100 shares. Pnc Finance Group invested in 0% or 9,168 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability holds 73,485 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd owns 1.83% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 379,984 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 15,673 shares. Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC).