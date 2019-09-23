Hightower Advisors Decreased Mcdonalds (Call) (MCD) Holding by $4.17 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Stock Value Rose While Gemmer Asset Management Increased by $1.16 Million Its Position

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) (MCD) by 99.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 694,991 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6,000, down from 695,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $212.21. About 827,392 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU IS DRIVING AVG CHECK HIGHER; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 29/03/2018 – TABLE-McDonald’s Japan 2702.T -2017 group results; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q ADJ EPS $1.79, EST. $1.67; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees Net Restaurant Additions Adding About 1 Point to 2018 Systemwide Sales Growth in Constant Currencies; 29/03/2018 – McDonald’s, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa, Tim Hortons challenged to join Starbucks in addressing climate, forest impacts of unrecyclab; 20/04/2018 – DJ McDonald’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCD); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hunts for Egg Eaters Amid Intense U.S. Competition; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s earnings: $1.79 a share, vs $1.67 EPS expected; 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $218.81. About 9.82M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble on report Apple is producing its own screens; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: Apple confirms there’s a serious problem with the iPhone X; 11/04/2018 – ABI Research’s Teardowns Service Finds First Hidden Under-Display Fingerprint Sensor Bites into Apple’s Face Recognition Technology; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to…; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Oil set for biggest weekly rise in a month; Apple scraps $1 bln Irish data centre; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF APPLE FOR “ELECTRONIC DEVICE INCLUDING OPTICALLY TRANSPARENT LIGHT SOURCE LAYER AND; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0.02% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc holds 0.04% or 6,811 shares. Blackhill Cap Inc owns 3,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Alphamark Advsrs Limited accumulated 0.09% or 1,007 shares. Ledyard Fincl Bank reported 5,829 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested 0% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). L S Advisors Inc accumulated 38,605 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 148,546 shares. Bainco Interest Invsts has 21,830 shares. 1,634 are held by Mckinley Management Llc Delaware. Drexel Morgan Com has 11,866 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.35% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 185,046 shares. 11,281 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Rbo & Co Ltd Liability Company has 112,481 shares. Montag A Inc accumulated 13,303 shares.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 23.90 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 77,641 shares to 83,641 shares, valued at $90.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpp Plc New (NASDAQ:WPPGY) by 40,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,542 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T) by 26,361 shares to 27,160 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Msci Eafe Etf (VEA) by 15,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,300 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust (SCZ).