Hightower Advisors Decreased Its Steelcase (SCS) Position by $321,342 as Market Valuation Declined; As Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Stock Declined, Holder Clean Yield Group Decreased Its Holding by $2.45 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 22,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 342,786 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99 million, down from 365,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.53. About 383,645 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 28.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 46,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,808 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 162,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Cash, Equivalents, Investments $54.4B; 23/05/2018 – Cisco Executive: Companies, Regulators Not Ready for EU Data Rules — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 13/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Lennar, Cisco Systems; 04/04/2018 – Cloudian to Demonstrate IP-Based Media Workflows with Cisco at NAB Show 2018; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 23/05/2018 – 3-D Technology Announces Cisco Premier Partner Certification; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Steelcase Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Steelcase -10.5% as Q1 revenue growth trails expectations – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE â€“ Powering Teams Anywhere at Work NYSE:SCS – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $49.95M for 9.03 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 58,730 shares to 124,499 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 49,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 3,821 shares to 49,453 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.