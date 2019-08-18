Hightower Advisors Decreased Ingersoll (IR) Holding by $400,032; As Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) Market Value Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Has Trimmed Stake by $584,256

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 3,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 22,572 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 26,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $117.88. About 1.27M shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Cont Ops EPS 51c; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ADJUSTED CONTINUING EPS $0.70; 06/03/2018 Ingersoll Rand, ConsumerMedical to co-present at Conference Board’s 18th Annual Employee Health Care Conference; 15/05/2018 – RREEF Property Trust Appoints Julianna Ingersoll as President, CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 31/05/2018 – World’s Longest Undersea Tunnel Stays Cool And Reduces Environmental Impact; 11/05/2018 – lngersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com (RBA) by 5.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp analyzed 17,184 shares as the company's stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 306,910 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, down from 324,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.84. About 373,567 shares traded or 9.32% up from the average. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500.

More notable recent Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Preview For Ingersoll-Rand – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s (NYSE:IR) 1.8% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,399 were accumulated by Horan Capital Lc. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 34,768 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 596,033 shares. Farmers Tru accumulated 49,683 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 15,351 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru Com invested 0.2% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 4.05M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New England Private Wealth reported 3,018 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Private Na owns 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 1,922 shares. Murphy Mgmt owns 34,605 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap Inc invested in 7,375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prtn invested in 0.68% or 1.44 million shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank holds 0.03% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) or 173,475 shares. Burney owns 4,624 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes & Inc reported 8,800 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,446 shares to 5,489 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 23,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,845 shares to 39,063 shares, valued at $7.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).