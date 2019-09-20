Hightower Advisors Cut Its Keycorp New (KEY) Stake; Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Sentiment Is 2.26

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (ARI) investors sentiment increased to 2.26 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.85, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 122 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 54 sold and trimmed positions in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 94.70 million shares, up from 84.72 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 29 Increased: 92 New Position: 30.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Keycorp New (KEY) stake by 23.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 22,954 shares as Keycorp New (KEY)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 76,412 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 99,366 last quarter. Keycorp New now has $17.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.9. About 6.29 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Tru Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.36M shares. Earnest Ptnrs stated it has 2.27M shares. United Capital Advisers Llc has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Huntington Bankshares has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 68 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 189,483 shares. Zacks Investment Mngmt accumulated 0.73% or 2.01 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 100 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc has 15.25M shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 1.65 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter reported 2.03% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Icon Advisers Inc holds 502,696 shares. Lord Abbett & Company Lc stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “KeyCorp Chairman & CEO Beth Mooney to retire in May 2020 – PRNewswire” on September 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “One of Greater Cincinnatiâ€™s largest banks names new CEO – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Lack Of Family Conversations About Philanthropy Fuels Differences Of Opinion Finds Key Private Bank Poll – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Lowers Its Prime Lending Rate To 5.00 Percent – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 4.30% above currents $17.9 stock price. KeyCorp had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, June 21 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of KEY in report on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral” rating.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Indexiq Etf Tr (MNA) stake by 308,601 shares to 353,253 valued at $11.14M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (DVY) stake by 7,427 shares and now owns 210,406 shares. Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) was raised too.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $477.21M for 9.32 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. It has a 12.95 P/E ratio. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders.

More notable recent Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance declares $0.46 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc.’s (NYSE:ARI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Ari Emanuel’s Endeavor agency looks to raise $600 million in IPO – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apollo Commercial Q2 EPS excluding investment loss beats – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.44 EPS, up 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ARI’s profit will be $67.75M for 11.14 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.22% negative EPS growth.