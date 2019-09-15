Hightower Advisors Cut Holding in Radware LTD (RDWR) as Stock Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Market Value Rose, Cohen Klingenstein Has Raised Its Stake by $3.29 Million

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1197.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 15,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 17,224 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.58M, up from 1,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $233.98. About 3.17 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Naples Daily News: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 20/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Home Depot CIO Expands Staff as Tech Plays Bigger Role in Business; 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 25/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING: One of two Dallas police officers critically wounded in Home Depot triple shooting has died, police conf…

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (RDWR) by 37.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 89,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 150,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 239,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Radware Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 62,093 shares traded. Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has risen 0.08% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.08% the S&P500. Some Historical RDWR News: 03/05/2018 – RADWARE LTD RDWR.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 09/05/2018 – Radware Expands Hybrid DDoS Protection for Cloud SaaS Leader to Protect Against Fast Growing Threat of Encrypted Attacks; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 02/05/2018 – RADWARE TO BUY BACK UP TO $40M SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Radware Selected to Protect Asian Government Branch; 02/05/2018 – Radware 1Q Rev $54.5M; 12/03/2018 SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, and Radware; 10/04/2018 – Radware Receives Multi Million Dollar Deal From a Leading Cloud Provider; 16/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for MacroGenics, Radware, Core-Mark Holding, Companhia de saneamento Basico Do; 10/04/2018 – RADWARE GETS MULTIM DOLLAR DEAL FROM A LEADING CLOUD PROVIDER

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 782,645 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $86.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 7,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphatec Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, up 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. RDWR’s profit will be $4.70 million for 61.43 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Radware Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has 0.72% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 217,685 are owned by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership. Regentatlantic Capital Lc has invested 0.47% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Karp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Highlander Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.95% or 7,531 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability accumulated 6,140 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 2.6% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Natl Company owns 80,104 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 1.17% or 66,847 shares. Argent Trust owns 61,593 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Co has 0.11% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,000 shares. 1,048 are held by Verus Fincl Prtn. Pennsylvania Tru holds 1.61% or 188,569 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.38% or 81,938 shares in its portfolio.

Cohen Klingenstein Llc, which manages about $528.88M and $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Ag Adr (NYSE:SAP) by 7,650 shares to 57,355 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,716 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN).