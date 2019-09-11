Hightower Advisors Cut Equifax (EFX) Position by $806,058 as Share Price Rose; Windward Capital Management Company Increases Position in Philip Morris International In (PM)

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 40.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 6,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The institutional investor held 9,878 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, down from 16,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.03. About 457,508 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/04/2018 – ISS Says Five Equifax Directors Should Be Voted Out; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – BEGOR WILL ALSO BECOME A MEMBER OF EQUIFAX BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – Equifax 1Q EPS 75c; 14/03/2018 – Ex-Equifax executive charged after hack; 28/03/2018 – EQUIFAX NAMES MARK BEGOR AS CEO; 03/05/2018 – EQUIFAX INC EFX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Sen. Jack Reed: Reed-Kennedy Statement on SEC Charging Former Equifax Executive with Insider Trading; 07/05/2018 – EQUIFAX REPORTS TO CONGRESS ON DATA INCIDENT; 14/03/2018 – SEC SAYS U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF GEORGIA ALSO FILED CRIMINAL CHARGES AGAINST FORMER EQUIFAX EXECUTIVE JIN YING; 14/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: U.S. consumer protection official puts Equifax probe on ice – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mi

Windward Capital Management Company increased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company bought 4,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 125,565 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 121,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 6.12 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 08/03/2018 Philip Morris International Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s

Analysts await Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EFX’s profit will be $182.00M for 24.48 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Equifax Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.86% EPS growth.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 1,446 shares to 5,489 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 47,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.