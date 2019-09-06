Hightower Advisors Cut By $2.68 Million Its White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Position; Sina – Ordinary Shares (SINA) SI Decreased By 8.17%

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) stake by 27.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 2,901 shares as White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM)’s stock rose 16.84%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 7,820 shares with $7.24M value, down from 10,721 last quarter. White Mtns Ins Group Ltd now has $3.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1073.81. About 16,231 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance: Transaction Values NSM at $388; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM)

Sina Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SINA) had a decrease of 8.17% in short interest. SINA’s SI was 1.87M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 8.17% from 2.04 million shares previously. With 917,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Sina Corporation – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:SINA)’s short sellers to cover SINA’s short positions. The SI to Sina Corporation – Ordinary Shares’s float is 3.05%. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $42.88. About 252,557 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 06/03/2018 Sina Offers Real-Time Market Information from Nasdaq to Power Portfolio Diversification; 11/03/2018 – Sina News: Panasonic weighs selling China security camera factory: Nikkei; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 23/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MIN: COURTESY ON ONE SIDE ONLY LASTS SO LONG:SINA; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Standard (HK): Sina eyeing secondary listing; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why SINA Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does SINA Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SINA) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid SINA’s (NASDAQ:SINA) 48% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is It Finally Time to Buy SINA and Weibo? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : EL, WB, SINA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media firm in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest channels. It has a 20.92 P/E ratio. The firm also offers SINA mobile, a mobile portal, which provides news information and entertainment content from SINA.com for mobile users in mobile browser and application format.

Among 2 analysts covering Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sina Corp has $91 highest and $4500 lowest target. $65.67’s average target is 53.15% above currents $42.88 stock price. Sina Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 28 to “Hold”. The stock of SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 31 by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold SINA Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 40.40 million shares or 3.27% less from 41.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 2,816 shares. Element Cap, a New York-based fund reported 3,825 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.03% or 4,590 shares. 71,209 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 74,932 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P owns 0% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 89,557 shares. Genesis Asset Managers Llp invested 2.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Moreover, Palisade Cap Mgmt Nj has 0.01% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 6,039 shares. Blackrock Incorporated reported 4.73M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management reported 3,456 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 468 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Aviva Public Limited Co reported 19,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 608 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Serv Gp Inc. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 0.11% or 1.39 million shares.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EJF Capital Receives Strategic Minority Investment From Kudu – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity. Tanner David Allen bought $459,223 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 43,766 shares to 139,572 valued at $7.01M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) stake by 7,191 shares and now owns 159,795 shares. Ishares Tr (EFAV) was raised too.