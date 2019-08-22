Hightower Advisors Boosted United Rentals (URI) Position; PHARMING GROUP NV LEIDEN ORDINARY SHARES (PHGUF) Shorts Up By 2.84%

PHARMING GROUP NV LEIDEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) had an increase of 2.84% in short interest. PHGUF’s SI was 14.48M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.84% from 14.08 million shares previously. With 12,600 avg volume, 1149 days are for PHARMING GROUP NV LEIDEN ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)’s short sellers to cover PHGUF’s short positions. It closed at $1.31 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 7.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 4,444 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 64,054 shares with $7.36 million value, up from 59,610 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $8.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $109.97. About 738,840 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 16/04/2018 – United Rentals Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Adj EPS $2.87

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and produces human therapeutic proteins for treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company has market cap of $871.65 million. The companyÂ’s lead product is Ruconest , a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor approved for the treatment of angioedema attacks in patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea. It currently has negative earnings. It also engages in the development of recombinant human C1 inhibitor for treating HAE attacks; and recombinant human Factor VIII, a natural human blood clotting factor for treating Haemophilia A.

Another recent and important Pharming Group N.V. (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Case Study – Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation Information Arbitrage – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2016.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) stake by 13,591 shares to 270,361 valued at $36.63M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) stake by 25,658 shares and now owns 79,572 shares. Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Lazard Asset Ltd has 0.04% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 206,544 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin has invested 0.15% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Moreover, Enterprise Fincl Service Corporation has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 2,250 are owned by Greatmark Investment Prtn. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 177,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 4,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 24 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.22% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Voya Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 23,709 shares. Principal Group Inc accumulated 0.01% or 114,015 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 200 shares stake. Sit Invest Assoc holds 0.03% or 8,100 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 28,007 shares.