Hightower Advisors Boosted Its Position in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $6.99 Million as Market Value Rose; Equinix (EQIX) Stock Value Rose While Grs Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding

Grs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc bought 2,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 15,183 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66 million, up from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.34B market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $15.26 during the last trading session, reaching $581.71. About 695,729 shares traded or 77.84% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 359.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 57,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 73,299 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00M, up from 15,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 2.86 million shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Net $182M; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 09/04/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS BOARD ELECTED GARY NORCROSS TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD EFFECTIVE AT EXPIRATION OF MARTIRE’S TERM – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information: Norcross Is Also President, CEO; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Outlook for Equity REIT Stocks Appears Bleak – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dividend Alert: Last Chance on 3 REITs Paying Up to 8.5% – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Building Wealth With Brookfield Property – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for August 30th – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Lc owns 2 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Eminence Limited Partnership owns 337,026 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 188 shares. Nomura Hldgs Inc has 15,540 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 781 shares. Middleton Commerce Inc Ma reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,426 shares. 121,848 are owned by Brookfield Asset Mngmt. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 1,826 shares. J Goldman & LP holds 500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications New York reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 7,291 shares to 31,367 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (Put) (NYSE:XOM) by 5.56 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Schneider National Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Aldebaran Fin has invested 0.72% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Com has 0.1% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). City Com, a West Virginia-based fund reported 204 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 53,440 shares. Renaissance Grp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.2% or 240,704 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability stated it has 2,612 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 52,028 are held by Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability has invested 0.57% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.04% or 19,011 shares. Moreover, Amp Capital Investors has 0.07% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Ar Asset Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 5,364 shares. Nuwave Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 1.11% or 8,611 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.51 million shares.