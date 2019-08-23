Hightower Advisors Boosted Csx (CSX) Position by $11.52 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Valuation Declined, First Eagle Investment Management Lifted Its Holding

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 827.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 155,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 174,425 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 18,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $64.77. About 3.08M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 356,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 9.78 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $400.67M, up from 9.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 5.31 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 02/04/2018 – TSMC SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$942 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Three 5G Stocks Poised to Soar Over the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Intel Gives Chip Stocks Their Third Boost in a Week – Motley Fool” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $36.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Israel Chemicals Ltd by 9.73M shares to 5.36 million shares, valued at $27.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 129,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.51M shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

More notable recent CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CN and CSX Announce New Intermodal Service Offering – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Making Sense of Q2 Earnings Results – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Run Away from CSX Stock as It Comes Way off the Rails – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Fired employees bring two suits against CSX in Jacksonville – Jacksonville Business Journal” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 13,993 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Altfest L J Inc has 0.18% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Capital Inv Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Castleark Management Llc owns 467,185 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Gp invested in 0.1% or 343,154 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.17% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% or 9,905 shares. Mai Capital has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Johnson Gp holds 560 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp has invested 1.27% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Lazard Asset Mngmt holds 2.03M shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 202 shares. Whittier Com Of Nevada holds 0% or 247 shares. 767,743 were accumulated by Hsbc Public Ltd Com.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,895 shares to 26,876 shares, valued at $4.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 31,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,108 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB).