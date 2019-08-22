Highstreet Asset Management Trimmed Its Philip Morris International (PM) Position by $508,816; Market Valuation Declined; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cut Holding in Oracle (ORCL) by $207.65 Million as Shares Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 5,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 19,595 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 25,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 442,862 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES FY EPS $5.25 TO $5.40, SAW $5.20 TO $5.35; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 25.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 3.92M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 11.33 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608.66 million, down from 15.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.21. About 901,979 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 121,552 shares to 408,941 shares, valued at $39.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 8,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.48 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: IBM vs. Oracle – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Oracle’s (NYSE:ORCL) 38% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability owns 7.36M shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtn Lc reported 82,613 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Mercer Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Citigroup invested in 0.13% or 2.45 million shares. Moreover, Rothschild & Communications Asset Mgmt Us has 0.59% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stillwater Limited Liability reported 3.35% stake. First Mercantile holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 19,267 shares. Hollencrest Capital Mgmt holds 62,731 shares. 27,890 are owned by Duff And Phelps Invest Management Company. Longview (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.38% or 19.02 million shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc stated it has 9,458 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Wendell David stated it has 4,311 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 3,869 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Lvm Cap Mgmt Ltd Mi has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,951 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hexavest Inc holds 0.73% or 651,841 shares. 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 7,592 shares. Permit Limited Co owns 0.32% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 7,645 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 53,526 shares. Jacobs Co Ca holds 4,475 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 59,701 shares. Holderness Invs Comm holds 4,164 shares. Plancorp Lc holds 0.22% or 6,700 shares in its portfolio. 2,676 were accumulated by Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corporation. Citigroup holds 1.23 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Summit Financial Strategies holds 0.12% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 2,750 shares. Keating Inv Counselors stated it has 79,814 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Trust Dept reported 8,992 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insur Com has 0.48% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 43,640 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt owns 0.53% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 209,038 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 21,711 shares to 636,765 shares, valued at $57.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 71,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA).

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.20 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pure Storage -2.5% on downside revenue view – Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turning Point Brands: New Age Tobacco Company In A Crowded Market – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.