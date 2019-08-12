Highstreet Asset Management Raised Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) as Shares Rose; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Colony Group Trimmed Its Position by $612,646

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 8,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 29,234 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 37,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $96.3. About 5.21M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay Starbucks $7.15 bln in global coffee alliance; 17/04/2018 – Kizzy Cox: #BREAKING: @Starbucks #pressrelease on the closing of its US stores on May 29 for racial bias education…; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks earnings: 53 cents per share, vs. 53 cents expected; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 29/05/2018 – Whatever happens out of Starbucks’s bias training, it is an important start, @andrewrsorkin writes; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE CEO: OVERLAP OF SOME BUSINESSES WITH STARBUCKS TOLERATED; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 64,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.33 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 528,272 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (NASDAQ:OTEX) by 249,104 shares to 451,561 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 8,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,655 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.39 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.