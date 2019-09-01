Highstreet Asset Management Raised Kellogg Co. (K) Position; QUATERRA RESOURCES ORDINARY SHARES (QTRRF) Shorts Increased By 36.78%

QUATERRA RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) had an increase of 36.78% in short interest. QTRRF’s SI was 56,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 36.78% from 41,600 shares previously. With 251,400 avg volume, 0 days are for QUATERRA RESOURCES INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:QTRRF)’s short sellers to cover QTRRF’s short positions. The stock increased 12.17% or $0.007 during the last trading session, reaching $0.065. About 85,996 shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Kellogg Co. (K) stake by 2314.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 330,435 shares as Kellogg Co. (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 344,714 shares with $19.78 million value, up from 14,279 last quarter. Kellogg Co. now has $21.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.8. About 2.33M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 16/05/2018 – VENEZUELA STATE GOVERNOR SAYS REACTIVATING KELLOGG PLANT AFTER COMPANY PULLED OUT CITING ECONOMIC CRISIS K.N; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL END OPERATIONS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Calley welcomes Delton Kellogg High School Marching Band to state Capitol; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 08/03/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Kellogg’s snack-bar startup sees peanut butter as growth; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch

Quaterra Resources Inc. operates as a copper exploration and development firm primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $12.96 million. The Company’s 100% owned copper properties include the MacArthur, Yerington, Bear, and Wassuk located in the Yerington District, Nevada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aquaterre Mineral Development Ltd. and changed its name to Quaterra Resources Inc. in October 1997.

Another recent and important Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Azarga Metals Is A Well Positioned Copper-Silver Junior – Seeking Alpha” on June 01, 2017.

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg has $7100 highest and $4900 lowest target. $62.80’s average target is 0.00% above currents $62.8 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, April 5 the stock rating was maintained by PiperJaffray with “Overweight”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, August 6 report. Consumer Edge Research downgraded the shares of K in report on Tuesday, June 25 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Monday, June 24. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Leave Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kellogg higher on activist chatter – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kellogg: Not ‘Cereals’ About Owning This Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay Better Than Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $68.43 million activity. KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST also sold $5.44 million worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 4,466 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0% or 11,209 shares in its portfolio. Amer Fincl Bank invested in 0.03% or 1,455 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp owns 823,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 72,391 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 4,742 were accumulated by Old National Retail Bank In. 6,967 are owned by Sigma Planning. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.11% or 9,435 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Cordasco Financial Networks, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 139 shares. Kessler Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg, a Japan-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested in 0.37% or 17,650 shares. Cim Investment Mangement has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Dte Energy Co. (NYSE:DTE) stake by 2,430 shares to 21,600 valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northwestern Corp. stake by 4,680 shares and now owns 41,834 shares. Teck Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TCK) was reduced too.