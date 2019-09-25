Highstreet Asset Management Raised Its Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Position; COMPUTERSHARE LTD AUD 0.20 ORDINARY SHAR (CMSQF) SI Increased By 8.98%

COMPUTERSHARE LTD AUD 0.20 ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) had an increase of 8.98% in short interest. CMSQF’s SI was 127,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.98% from 116,900 shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 51 days are for COMPUTERSHARE LTD AUD 0.20 ORDINARY SHAR (OTCMKTS:CMSQF)’s short sellers to cover CMSQF’s short positions. It closed at $10.63 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) stake by 36.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 631,295 shares as Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS)’s stock declined 2.52%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 2.36 million shares with $127.02 million value, up from 1.73 million last quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia now has $69.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 38,072 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Auto Abs Issued By Bank Of Nova Scotia; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK NAMES RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CANADA RETAIL HEAD SAYS MORTGAGE SALES ARE UP 6 PERCENT SO FAR THIS YEAR COMPARED WITH YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA RAISES FIXED MORTGAGE RATES EFFECTIVE TODAY; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ Ratings On Scotiabank Inverlat, Otlk Stbl

Computershare Limited provides investor, plan, communication, business, stakeholder relationship management, and technology services worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.83 billion. The companyÂ’s investor services comprise the provision of registry maintenance and related services; plan services activities include the provision of administration and related services for employee share and option plans; and communication services consist of document composition and printing, intelligent mailing, inbound process automation, scanning, and electronic delivery. It has a 13.91 P/E ratio. The Company’s business services activities include the provision of corporate trust, class action, bankruptcy, childcare voucher administration, tenant bond protection, utilities administration, and mutual fund administration support services, as well as mortgage servicing activities; and stakeholder relationship management services group offers investor analysis, investor communication and management, and information services to companies, including their employees, shareholders, and other security industry participants.

