Highstreet Asset Management Position In Rogers Communications (RCI) Was Has Raised; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Increased Its Align Technology (ALGN) Position

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 148,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 228,010 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.26M, up from 79,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.52. About 65,190 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 36.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 1,609 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,063 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72 million, up from 4,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $174.62. About 341,009 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. by 120,816 shares to 468,211 shares, valued at $30.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp. by 3,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,054 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). 4.17M were accumulated by Mawer Investment Mgmt Limited. Cumberland Prtnrs Limited, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 224,011 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Geode Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 5,036 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 6.41M shares. Td Asset Mgmt invested in 12.64 million shares or 1.04% of the stock. Finemark Savings Bank accumulated 14,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 239,348 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc holds 2.36M shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. D E Shaw holds 134,561 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baskin Services has 314,961 shares. Natixis reported 0.08% stake. Quantbot Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 2,000 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 98,300 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. 1,100 shares were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj, worth $206,921 on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel owns 1,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. M Secs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Caprock has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 15,289 are owned by Natixis Advsr Lp. Fjarde Ap reported 21,379 shares. Buckingham Cap accumulated 3,883 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Parsec Mgmt owns 6,993 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.12% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Barbara Oil invested in 2,500 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 388 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.12% or 6,910 shares in its portfolio. 399,736 are held by Ubs Asset Americas. Archford Strategies Ltd Llc accumulated 52 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited invested in 2.26 million shares.