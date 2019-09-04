Highstreet Asset Management Maintains Stake in Intuit (INTU); As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Sather Financial Group Cut Position

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU) by 44.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 1,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 3,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $285.4. About 496,461 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Science and Tech Adds Intuit, Exits VMware; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE

Sather Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc sold 23,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 49,056 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 73,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $52.24. About 1.54 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 11.66 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

Sather Financial Group Inc, which manages about $361.65 million and $493.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 208,320 shares to 343,315 shares, valued at $19.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19,406 shares to 55,986 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,484 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).