Highstreet Asset Management Maintains Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Has Raised Grubhub (GRUB) Position by $9.27 Million as Stock Declined

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp bought 120,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 2.29 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.54 million, up from 2.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.48 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – EXPANDED ITS DELIVERY CAPABILITIES TO 34 MORE MARKETS ACROSS 19 STATES

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 32,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 251,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.06M, up from 218,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – J&J wins appeal to overturn $151 million hip implant verdict; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp, which manages about $30.64B and $4.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 109,374 shares to 7.83M shares, valued at $255.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 259,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. Reit (NYSE:BXP) by 3,813 shares to 2,767 shares, valued at $357,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,645 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,891 shares, and cut its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX).