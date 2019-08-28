Highstreet Asset Management Lowered Its Honeywell International (HON) Holding; Boothbay Fund Management Has Trimmed By $497,000 Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position

Boothbay Fund Management Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 48.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boothbay Fund Management Llc sold 3,550 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Boothbay Fund Management Llc holds 3,819 shares with $536,000 value, down from 7,369 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $29.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $176.86. About 54,866 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Solutions Details TETRA Network Supporting Gold Coast Games; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Wins $200M Contract in Australia; 10/05/2018 – RadioResource: Germany’s Brandenburg State Selects Motorola TETRA Radios; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes Acquisition of Airbus DS Communications; 07/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity and MSi Unveil Integrated IT/OT/SOC Security Architecture at Hack New York City

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Honeywell International Inc. (HON) stake by 16.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 25,417 shares as Honeywell International Inc. (HON)’s stock rose 0.89%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 125,058 shares with $19.87M value, down from 150,475 last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now has $114.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $158.72. About 250,245 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Honeywell’s Latest Connected Aircraft Hardware Enhances The Passenger Experience For Air Hamburg; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK INC – CO & HONEYWELL CONFIDENTIALLY SETTLED ALL PENDING PATENT RELATED MATTERS BETWEEN THEM IN BOTH FEDERAL COURT AND AT THE PTAB; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 07/03/2018 – HONEYWELL, TIANHAI TO COOPERATE ON CLOUD SERVICE PLATFORM; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions: Unshaken By Market Jitters – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “David Rolfe Adds 4 Stocks to Portfolio in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:MSI) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions and Avigilon Video Systems Selected to Help Protect Students at Georgetown County School District – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.06% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 412,819 shares. Community Bancshares Na has 0% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 125 shares. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 0.02% or 50,841 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Com holds 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 5,380 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 21,007 shares. 1,654 were reported by Dupont Capital Mgmt. Legal General Gru Pcl accumulated 1.26 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,332 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Geode Limited Liability Com owns 2.40 million shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 2,136 shares. Valley Advisers reported 3,865 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. South Dakota Investment Council reported 5,000 shares stake. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $46.79 million activity. $46.79M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was sold by BROWN GREGORY Q.

Among 4 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $172.60’s average target is -2.41% below currents $176.86 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of MSI in report on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 5,114 shares to 31,356 valued at $8.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) stake by 38,148 shares and now owns 104,000 shares. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc was raised too.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Granite Reit stake by 7,929 shares to 24,951 valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Connections Inc. stake by 3,930 shares and now owns 25,346 shares. Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Honeywell Int`l (NYSE:HON), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Honeywell Int`l has $18800 highest and $183 lowest target. $187.33’s average target is 18.03% above currents $158.72 stock price. Honeywell Int`l had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) rating on Tuesday, July 9. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $18600 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 2.01% or 1.65M shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 100,140 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.22% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny reported 25,794 shares. Cincinnati Insur Co holds 1.09% or 245,000 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 5,310 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 13,747 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 750 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc Inc (Ca) reported 17,769 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 77,755 shares or 1.91% of all its holdings. Hudson Valley Investment Adv stated it has 19,076 shares. Sterneck Capital Management Lc accumulated 1,302 shares. Carlson Capital Mngmt invested in 7,081 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Brandywine Inv Lc holds 0.76% or 689,197 shares. 46,593 are owned by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas.