Highstreet Asset Management Lowered Holding in Toronto (TD) by $1.03 Million as Valuation Declined; Lipe & Dalton Holding in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Boosted by $1.66 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Toronto (TD) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 19,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.17 million, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 836,363 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$556; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Rev C$9.47B; 03/04/2018 – TD Bank Launches Adaptive Financial Education Program to Support Individuals with Diverse Abilities; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 07/05/2018 – Monitor Daily: TD Bank Survey Says Most Small Businesses Expect Revenue Growth; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME C$5,398 MLN VS C$5,109 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $68.25. About 7.34 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 16/05/2018 – AbbVie to Show Progress and Growth in Oncology Research at the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WOMEN IN STUDY WILL CONTINUE IN EITHER POST-TREATMENT FOLLOW-UP OR A BLINDED SIX-MONTH EXTENSION STUDY; 07/03/2018 – INVENTIVA SA IVAA.PA – PARTNERSHIP WITH ABBVIE AND BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM IS ADVANCING ON SCHEDULE; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheum; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.37B for 11.36 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 124,324 shares to 529,583 shares, valued at $22.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,489 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of stock.

