Highstreet Asset Management Lowered By $2.24 Million Its Enbridge (ENB) Position; GN GREAT NORDIC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (GGNDF) Sellers Decreased By 9.22% Their Shorts

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Enbridge Inc. (ENB) stake by 2.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 62,196 shares as Enbridge Inc. (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 2.18M shares with $78.82 million value, down from 2.24M last quarter. Enbridge Inc. now has $66.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 2.74 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: NO SERIES 1 SHRS WILL BE CONVERTED INTO SERIES 2 SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 23/04/2018 – MPR News: BREAKING: Judge recommends Minnesota regulators approve contentious Line 3 oil pipeline, but not along Enbridge’s; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 06/04/2018 – $ENB.CA: Enbridge Line 5 shut down before investigation into whether boat caused Mackinac oil spill; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters Statement on Enbridge Announcement to Suspend Line 5 Operations in Event of Severe Weather; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q EPS C$0.26; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

GN GREAT NORDIC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) had a decrease of 9.22% in short interest. GGNDF’s SI was 1.86 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.22% from 2.04 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 18564 days are for GN GREAT NORDIC LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:GGNDF)’s short sellers to cover GGNDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.05% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 100 shares traded or 72.41% up from the average. GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GN Store Nord A/S, through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets hearing aids and hearing healthcare solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.48 billion. It operates through two divisions, GN Audio and GN Hearing. It has a 31.11 P/E ratio. The firm sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones under the Jabra brand; and produces and sells hearing instruments and products related hereto under the ReSound, Beltone, and Interton brands.

