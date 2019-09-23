Highstreet Asset Management Lifted Suncor Energy (SU) Position by $21.44 Million; Abb LTD (ABB) Share Price Declined While Davidson D A & Company Has Raised by $309,920 Its Stake

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 52.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 15,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The hedge fund held 44,760 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $897,000, up from 29,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.9. About 1.01 million shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 20/03/2018 – ABB Delivers Virtual Flow Meters Powered by Arundo Analytics; 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q REV. 25B RUPEES, EST. 24.10B; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Ulrich Spiesshofer, President & CEO, ABB; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 23/04/2018 – Country Leaders Inspired by ABB’s Breakthrough E-Mobility Technologies; 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 08/03/2018 – TERMO2POWER SA T2P.WA – IN TALKS WITH SWEDISH-SWISS COMPANY ABB WHICH IS INTERESTED IN CO’S TECHNOLOGY; 23/05/2018 – ABB Robotics US : NITI Aayog and ABB India Partner to Make India AI-Ready

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) by 42.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 691,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 2.34M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.87M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 1.49M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR MOVED SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND FORWARD FOR PIPELINE ISSUE; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – ON MARCH 15, SYNCRUDE PLANS TO BEGIN AN EIGHT-WEEK TURNAROUND, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN APRIL; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q EPS C$0.48; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend

More notable recent Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Should Suncor Energy (TSX:SU) or Nutrien (TSX:NTR) Stock Be in Your Dividend Portfolio? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 05, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Why Suncor (USA) Stock Is a Buy – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Oil Is Soaring: Should You Buy These 2 Stocks? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks at Bargain-Basement Prices – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy If You’re Late to Investing – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 20,326 shares to 616,439 shares, valued at $57.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd. by 13,317 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,323 shares, and cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (FRTSF).

More notable recent ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is ABB Stock a Buy for 2019? – The Motley Fool” on January 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ABB Stock Fell More Than 12% in May – Motley Fool” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is ABB a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,349 shares to 99,772 shares, valued at $5.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 60,921 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 423,150 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).