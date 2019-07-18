Highstreet Asset Management Lifted Its The Coca (KO) Position; Stone Ridge Asset Management Boosted Centurylink (CTL) Holding By $481,569

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 130.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc acquired 43,779 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc holds 77,380 shares with $928,000 value, up from 33,601 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.37. About 4.97 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased The Coca (KO) stake by 51.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 250,056 shares as The Coca (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 736,354 shares with $34.51M value, up from 486,298 last quarter. The Coca now has $221.35B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 2.45M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/03/2018 – Restaurant Association recruits top Coca-Cola executive; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – GARDUÑO REPLACES MARTIN JANSEN; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished Foodservice Executive Award; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 5%; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT MINI-TENDER OFFER BY

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd sold $254.40 million worth of stock or 16.00M shares. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. $95,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, February 14. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. CFRA downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $10 target in Friday, February 15 report. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5 to “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 14. RBC Capital Markets downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) rating on Tuesday, February 19. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $15 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, January 24 by Guggenheim.

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, January 28. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. UBS maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by HSBC given on Tuesday, March 12. Citigroup downgraded the shares of KO in report on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Perez Beatriz R sold $1.06 million worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, February 1.