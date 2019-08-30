Highstreet Asset Management Increases Holding in Magna International (MGA); Advent Capital Management Decreased Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Stake by $1.23 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 533.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 25,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 4,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $50.33. About 111,279 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA & LYFT REPORT A MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP & MANUF; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO EXPECTS MORE CONSOLIDATION AMONG AUTO SUPPLIERS; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Balanced Exits Magna International; 14/03/2018 – Magna invests $200m in Lyft in latest autonomous driving alliance; 10/05/2018 – Magna Intl 1Q EPS $1.83

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 110,012 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500.

More notable recent Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) news were published by: Expressnews.com which released: "Troubled San Antonio oil-field services firm loses place on NYSE – San Antonio Express-News" on August 15, 2019

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $4.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helix Energy Solutions (Prn) by 1.09M shares to 9.19 million shares, valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldg (Prn) by 4.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl Ltd (Prn).

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 6.94% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $193.21 million for 6.34 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.00% EPS growth.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 15,042 shares to 28,022 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3,613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,848 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 08, 2019