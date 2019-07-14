Highstreet Asset Management Increased Its Kinder Morgan (KMI) Stake; Westpac Banking Lowered Illumina (ILMN) Holding By $766.16 Million

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) stake by 6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 19,980 shares as Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI)’s stock rose 7.47%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 352,789 shares with $7.06M value, up from 332,809 last quarter. Kinder Morgan Inc. now has $48.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $21.29. About 9.30 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 21.03% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 19/04/2018 – Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan; 26/04/2018 – British Columbia Move Comes as Doubt Hovers Over Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Project; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD SAYS RATHER THAN ACHIEVING GREATER CLARITY, THE TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT IS NOW “FACING UNQUANTIFIABLE RISK”; 29/05/2018 – CANADA GOVERNMENT TO GIVE 9 AM ET (1300 GMT) BRIEFING ON DECISION FOR AID TO KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION – GOV’T OFFICIAL; 09/04/2018 – CANADIAN FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT BUSINESS RELEASES STATEMENT ON TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE EXPANSION; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 22/05/2018 – ALBERTA PREMIER SAYS BRITISH COLUMBIA HAS UNDERTAKEN STRATEGY OF “INJECTING UNCERTAINTY” INTO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS UNLIKELY THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE SECTOR INTEREST; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 16/05/2018 – Report on Business: #Breaking: Kinder Morgan losses on Trans Mountain due to B.C. obstruction will be covered: Morneau…

Westpac Banking Corp decreased Illumina Inc (ILMN) stake by 4.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Westpac Banking Corp sold 2,466 shares as Illumina Inc (ILMN)’s stock rose 4.45%. The Westpac Banking Corp holds 58,183 shares with $18.08 billion value, down from 60,649 last quarter. Illumina Inc now has $44.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 16.12% or $58.61 during the last trading session, reaching $305.05. About 8.48 million shares traded or 695.47% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 13.78% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.59, REV VIEW $3.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB; 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET); 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 24/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Illumina, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.41 million activity. $34,734 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) was sold by Dadswell Charles. $848,854 worth of stock was sold by deSouza Francis A on Friday, February 1. 3,300 shares were sold by FLATLEY JAY T, worth $969,078 on Tuesday, February 12. EPSTEIN ROBERT S also sold $280,110 worth of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares.

Westpac Banking Corp increased Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) stake by 150 shares to 13,772 valued at $3.93 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 7,880 shares and now owns 85,781 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $1.40 EPS, down 2.10% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $205.80 million for 54.47 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Wec Energy Group Inc. stake by 6,061 shares to 73,448 valued at $5.81 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,885 shares and now owns 19,407 shares. United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

