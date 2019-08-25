Highstreet Asset Management Holding in Sun Life Financial (SLF) Has Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Full House Resorts (FLL) Share Value Declined While Lafitte Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Lafitte Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp sold 440,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.28% . The hedge fund held 34,906 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71,000, down from 475,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Full House Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.01. About 53,824 shares traded. Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) has declined 37.50% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FLL News: 28/03/2018 – Gamco Reports 7.5% Stake in Full House Resorts; 19/04/2018 – DJ Full House Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLL); 19/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Initial Approvals From Cripple Creek City Council for Its Bronco Billy’s Expansion Project; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 7.54% STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC; 29/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Receives Unanimous Recommendation From Cripple Creek Historic Preservation Commission for Its Bronco Billy; 22/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Registered Direct Offering; 28/03/2018 – GAMCO INVESTORS INC AND ITS AFFILIATES REPORTS 7.54 PCT STAKE IN FULL HOUSE RESORTS INC AS OF MARCH 23 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Closing of Its Registered Direct Offering; 16/04/2018 – Full House Resorts Announces Commencement of Construction of Ferry Boat Roads at Rising Star Casino Resort; 11/05/2018 – Full House Resorts 1Q Loss $4.3M

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 24,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 195,730 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52 million, down from 219,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 510,665 shares traded or 1.14% up from the average. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Sun Life Financial’s Ratings; Outlook Remains Positive; 16/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S DOIRE LEAVES TO JOIN SUN LIFE’S PRIME ADVISORS; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – ALIGNING INTERNATIONAL HIGH NET WORTH LIFE INSURANCE BUSINESS WITH ITS SLF ASIA BUSINESS GROUP; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE SAYS DOIRE WILL BE PRESIDENT OF PRIME ADVISORS; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life Raises Dividend to C$0.475; 02/05/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 46.7B YUAN OF SLF IN APRIL; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial’s 2017 Annual Report and 2018 Management Information Circular now available

Since March 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $78,850 activity. On Tuesday, March 5 the insider Fanger Lewis A. bought $12,900.

More notable recent Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Value Idea Contest: Well-Managed Casino With High Insider Ownership – GuruFocus.com” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verastem: A Speculative Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “JetBlue to add nonstop Fort Lauderdale-Ecuador flight – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on October 29, 2018. More interesting news about Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Full House Resorts Proposes Innovative Racetrack, Casino, Hotel, and Golf Course in New Mexico – GlobeNewswire” published on August 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Give Up On Verastem – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 06, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold FLL shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 10.70 million shares or 2.96% less from 11.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Mngmt reported 0.02% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Ltd Company reported 15,804 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 48,300 shares. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). 223,232 are owned by Fairpointe Cap Ltd. Kennedy Mngmt Inc accumulated 1.31 million shares. White Pine Lc holds 263,605 shares. Northern Trust Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Moreover, Lenox Wealth Management has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 467,500 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Com holds 27,280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 77,600 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL). Moreover, Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) for 22,478 shares.

Lafitte Capital Management Lp, which manages about $255.42M and $195.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 20,657 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 71,730 shares to 184,395 shares, valued at $35.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd..

More notable recent Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Sun Life announces inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Sun Life completes inaugural Sustainability Bond Offering – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Sun Life Financial Inc.’s Subordinated Debentures – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sun Life Receives Regulatory Approval for Renewal of its Normal Course Issuer Bid – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Investing in IPOs Can Make You Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 29, 2019.