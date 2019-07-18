Highstreet Asset Management Holding in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Has Raised as Market Value Rose; Wallington Asset Management Has Increased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 3.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 21,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 636,765 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.00 million, up from 615,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.7. About 749,881 shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Lease 130 Locomotives to Increase Capacity in Western Canada; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Rev C$3.19B; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: CN Will Immediately Improve Movement of Western Canadian Grain; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – IN 2018, CN NOW PLANS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY C$3.4 BLN IN ITS CAPITAL PROGRAM; 22/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS; 24/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Robert Pace Was Unanimously Re-Elected by as Board Chair; 15/03/2018 – Canadian National Railway Struggles to Make On-Time Deliveries

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 1,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,656 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29 million, up from 3,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $973.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $14.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1977.9. About 3.32 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/03/2018 – JAPAN FAIR TRADE COMMISSION HAS RAIDED AMAZON JAPAN ON SUSPICION OF POSSIBLE ANTI-TRUST VIOLATION – MEDIA; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 04/04/2018 – AMAZON WEB SERVICES ANNOUNCED AMAZON SIMPLE STORAGE SERVICE ONE ZONE-INFREQUENT ACCESS, A NEW AMAZON S3 STORAGE CLASS; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 21/05/2018 – But Google itself is afraid of competition â€” from giants like Amazon or from smaller start-ups, James Pethokoukis of the American Enterprise Institute said; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMAZON PRIME PRICE INCREASE SINCE 2014; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 292 are owned by Seabridge Invest Advsr Ltd Liability. B Riley Wealth Management holds 1.99% or 6,436 shares. First City Cap Management Inc invested in 0.97% or 757 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested 3.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Comgest Global Invsts Sas has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alta Cap Mgmt Ltd Co holds 738 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru Advsrs holds 2.31% or 6,828 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Partners stated it has 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palisades Hudson Asset LP accumulated 0.89% or 770 shares. Ithaka Limited Liability Corp reported 25,520 shares. The New York-based Chemung Canal Trust Com has invested 1.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Skylands Limited Liability Co owns 0.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,400 shares. Monetta Service Inc has 7.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). S&Co holds 650 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation reported 10,023 shares stake.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

