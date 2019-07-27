Highstreet Asset Management Has Upped Pfizer (PFE) Position By $5.22 Million; Future Fintech Group (FTFT) Shorts Up By 3.38%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) had an increase of 3.38% in short interest. FTFT’s SI was 247,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 3.38% from 239,700 shares previously. With 32,600 avg volume, 8 days are for Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s short sellers to cover FTFT’s short positions. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.0376 during the last trading session, reaching $1.1076. About 20,930 shares traded. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) has declined 34.85% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FTFT News: 09/05/2018 – FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC FTFT.O SAYS YILIANG Ll APPOINTED AS AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – FUTURE FINTECH GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 09/05/2018 Future FinTech Announces Appointment of New Director; 09/05/2018 – Future FinTech Announces Engagement with Dragon Gate Investment Partners

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Pfizer Inc. (PFE) stake by 30.68% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 124,324 shares as Pfizer Inc. (PFE)’s stock declined 1.32%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 529,583 shares with $22.49M value, up from 405,259 last quarter. Pfizer Inc. now has $239.58B valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.09. About 19.95 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – FDA OKS FIRST EPOETIN ALFA BIOSIMILAR FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer has been hoping to fetch as much as $20 billion for its consumer health business, which includes familiar over-the-counter brands such as Advil and Chapstick lip balm; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER ENDS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CALL; 24/05/2018 – The settlement announced by the U.S. Department of Justice resolves allegations that Pfizer violated the federal False Claims Act between 2012 and 2016; 08/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS FAVORABLE OUTCOME OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEET; 03/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization $PFE; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer: Additional Info Doesn’t Relate to Safety or Clinical Data Submitted in Biologics License Application; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER- FDA GRANTED BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR XALKORI FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY SYSTEMIC ALCL THAT IS ALK-POSITIVE

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity. LANKLER DOUGLAS M sold $1.81 million worth of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Wednesday, January 30.

Among 5 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Argus Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Bank of America maintained Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by UBS.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) stake by 3,613 shares to 2,848 valued at $758,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 3,885 shares and now owns 19,407 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc accumulated 85,455 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo owns 514,793 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Caprock Group Inc Inc holds 68,703 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Duncker Streett And Com Incorporated has invested 0.86% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 59,368 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Oh holds 0.09% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 191,209 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp reported 7,777 shares. Archon Ltd Liability Corp invested in 315,650 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.6% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 235,004 shares. 100,037 were accumulated by Whalerock Point Prtn Llc. Girard Prtnrs Ltd has 0.71% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Boltwood Management holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 66,741 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha holds 0.85% or 292,106 shares in its portfolio. 89,515 are owned by Lvm Capital Mngmt Ltd Mi. Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Co owns 43,891 shares.

