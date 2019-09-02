Highstreet Asset Management Has Upped Magna International (MGA) Position; Tronox Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (uk (TROX) Shorts Lowered By 6.12%

Tronox Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (uk (NYSE:TROX) had a decrease of 6.12% in short interest. TROX’s SI was 10.16 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.12% from 10.83 million shares previously. With 1.90 million avg volume, 5 days are for Tronox Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (uk (NYSE:TROX)’s short sellers to cover TROX’s short positions. The SI to Tronox Holdings Plc Ordinary Shares (uk’s float is 11.12%. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $7.43. About 1.60M shares traded or 7.21% up from the average. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON CRISTAL, BELIEVIES WILL GET DONE; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX MAKES COMMENT IN EMAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT WITHDREW FTC SUIT AFTER EXTENDING TIMING ON DEAL; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD TROX.N – LAST SEVERAL WEEKS HAVE SEEN SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS TOWARD CLOSING CRISTAL ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 27/03/2018 – TRONOX CFR B1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK FROM STABLE; 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO CURRENTLY HOLDS SHRS WORTH ABOUT $476M IN TRONOX

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Magna International Inc. (MGA) stake by 533.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 25,939 shares as Magna International Inc. (MGA)’s stock declined 7.89%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 30,799 shares with $1.50 million value, up from 4,860 last quarter. Magna International Inc. now has $15.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 704,226 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – PRODUCTION WITHIN FACILITY IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN 2021 AND IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE OVER 100 NEW JOBS; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Sees 2018 North America Production 17.3M Units; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 19/03/2018 – CarScoops: Toyota Supra, BMW Z4 To Be Produced By Magna Steyr In Austria; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA SAYS MAGNA, INNOVIZ TECHNOLOGIES TO SUPPLY BMW GROUP WITH LIDAR FOR UPCOMING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE PRODUCTION PLATFORMS; 17/05/2018 – Renesas and Magna Bring Advanced Safety Features to More Vehicle Segments and Consumers; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It currently has negative earnings. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

Among 6 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TRONOX Ltd has $20 highest and $10 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 119.78% above currents $7.43 stock price. TRONOX Ltd had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Alembic. Barclays Capital maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, March 5 with “Sell”. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Thursday, April 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.01% in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX). Corsair Cap Management L P has 267,606 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio.