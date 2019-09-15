Highstreet Asset Management Has Upped Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $300,312; As Trns (TRNS) Share Value Declined, Holder Ack Asset Management Increased Holding

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trns (TRNS) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 410,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43M, up from 344,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trns for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.03 million market cap company. It closed at $23 lastly. It is down 4.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.70% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 6,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 536,567 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.24M, up from 529,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 21.58 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Withdraws From Pfizer’s Consumer Healthcare Business Sale; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER: TAFAMIDIS PHASE 3 MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS’S AFINITOR GETS FDA OK FOR TSC PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 29/05/2018 – Roche: Study is on Tecentriq Plus Chemotherapy for Type of Lung Cancer; 05/03/2018 Japan 2018 Drug Price Revision: Ono Opdivo another 24% cut after 50% price cut ~1yr ago $MRK Keytruda 11% cut $PFE Bavencio 12% cut $AGN Botox 18% cut Chugai Rituxan 26% cut Chugai Herceptin 20% cut

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,045 shares to 8,507 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc. by 1,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,779 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc..

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atro (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 405,000 shares to 775,000 shares, valued at $20.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lasr by 53,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,700 shares, and cut its stake in Hri.

