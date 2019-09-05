Highstreet Asset Management Has Trimmed Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Position by $9.47 Million as Stock Value Rose; Claar Advisors Raised Position in Air Prods & Chems (APD) by $1.90 Million as Market Value Rose

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp. (OTEX) by 35.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 249,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 451,561 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, down from 700,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $41.58. About 866,173 shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO – ANNOUNCING A 15% INCREASE TO QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.1518 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $225.66. About 687,098 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – AIRBUS CEO: NEXT FIGHTER PLATFORM WILL BE RANGE OF AIR-PRODUCTS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AIMS TO SPEND $13B ON GROWTH OVER 5 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 71,730 shares to 184,395 shares, valued at $35.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Methanex Corp. (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 12,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,334 shares, and has risen its stake in The Coca (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 146.15% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.13 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $86.29 million for 32.48 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Interest Limited Ca has invested 0.46% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 21,385 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.18% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 11,532 shares. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,857 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% or 354,454 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 292,311 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 943,455 shares. Amp Capital, a Australia-based fund reported 64,494 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 2,388 shares. 1.27 million are held by Raymond James And Assoc. Welch And Forbes invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 5,130 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Llc invested in 2.75M shares or 0.14% of the stock. City Co owns 0.01% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 125 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp reported 93,592 shares.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 46,450 shares to 742,568 shares, valued at $14.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

