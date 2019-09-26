Highstreet Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Blackrock (BLK) Holding as Market Value Declined; M Holdings Securities Has Upped Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 25.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 16,955 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 83,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60M, up from 67,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $48.74. About 5.76 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc. (BLK) by 70.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc sold 2,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 974 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457,000, down from 3,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $446.5. About 71,015 shares traded. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 19/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Holding(s) in Company; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Refinancing Notes Issued By Blackrock European Clo I Designated Activity Company; 12/04/2018 – BLACKROCK INC – $55 BLN OF QUARTERLY LONG-TERM NET INFLOWS IN QTR; 18/04/2018 – BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – BLACKROCK CUTS TELENET HOLDING TO 4.84% MARCH 15; 14/03/2018 – BlackRock overweight local currency EM debt, sees buffer in spreads; 25/05/2018 – BlackRock Announces Special Distributions Related to the Reorganization of Three Municipal Closed-End Funds; 09/05/2018 – BLACKROCK & ACORNS PARTNER TO EXPAND FINL PARTICIPATION AMONG; 07/03/2018 – BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc: Holding(s) in Company; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock 1Q Net $1.09B

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 7.39 million shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11.75 million shares stake. Milestone Grp Incorporated reported 4,692 shares. 736,030 were accumulated by Clarkston Prns Ltd. 113,529 were accumulated by Hgk Asset Mngmt. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,151 shares. Diversified Trust reported 172,939 shares. Puzo Michael J owns 10,245 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd reported 13,361 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss invested in 5,914 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A has invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability owns 0.54% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 95,692 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.33% stake. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $295.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 59,989 shares to 45,829 shares, valued at $481,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 4,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,173 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLK shares while 298 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 332 raised stakes. 122.38 million shares or 0.19% less from 122.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Banking holds 9,487 shares. Opus Investment Management has invested 0.13% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Pension Serv reported 137,022 shares stake. Cincinnati Casualty Co invested in 3.61% or 10,000 shares. Wellington Gru Llp reported 0.47% in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 0.36% stake. Eagleclaw Managment Lc stated it has 644 shares. Pitcairn stated it has 1,523 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Washington Tru holds 30,305 shares. Johnson Grp owns 0.02% invested in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 389 shares. Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv holds 0.99% of its portfolio in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) for 30,575 shares. Fdx Advsrs reported 10,694 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.08% or 1,534 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 985 shares.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc. (NYSE:AFL) by 18,352 shares to 39,412 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 43,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI).