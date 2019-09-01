Highstreet Asset Management Has Raised Magna International (MGA) Stake by $1.25 Million; Community Financial Services Group Holds Position in Valero Energy (VLO)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magna International Inc. (MGA) by 533.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 25,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 30,799 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 4,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magna International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.11. About 704,226 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 26/04/2018 – MAGNA & BHAP CREATE JV FOR DOOR MODULES TO AUTOMAKERS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: 4-5% OF VEHICLES PRODUCED IN 2025 WILL BE ELECTRIC; 23/05/2018 – Magna Develops Comfort+ Door Latch to Improve Door Quality and Cabin Quietness; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 14/03/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – IN ADDITION TO FUNDING PARTNERSHIP, MAGNA TO INVEST $200 MLN IN LYFT; 26/04/2018 – Magna Wins LiDAR Business With BMW Group; 19/04/2018 – Magna Opens New Body & Chassis Plant in Mexico; 26/04/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC – JOINT VENTURE AND PRODUCTION FACILITY WOULD ALLOW BOTH MAGNA AND BHAP TO FURTHER EXPAND PRESENCE IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – Magna International: Production to Begin in 2021, to Generate Over 100 New Jobs; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 29.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 17,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 77,978 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61M, up from 60,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.47 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI EAST EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy first-quarter profit jumps 54 pct; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – CONTINUES TO TARGET TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – VALERO MCKEE REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – CONTINUES TO TARGET A TOTAL PAYOUT RATIO BETWEEN 40 AND 50 PCT OF ADJ NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPER. ACTIVITIES FOR 2018; 14/03/2018 – Valero Reports Operational Disruption at Port Arthur, Texas, Refinery; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS CITY SAYS ALL VALERO PERSONNEL ACCOUNTED FOR, NO INJURIES; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282586 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pension holds 0.15% or 464,723 shares. The California-based Malaga Cove Cap Llc has invested 1.54% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 796 shares. Capital World reported 1.70 million shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Ancora Limited Liability invested in 2,943 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc holds 160,311 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 182 shares. Motco invested in 0.45% or 53,324 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc owns 0.07% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,692 shares. Girard Prns Ltd reported 0.25% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 71,986 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Private Advisor Group Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,215 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research reported 0.07% stake. Invesco Ltd has 0.04% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Magna International (MGA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Celebrates Opening of New Electronics Facility – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.