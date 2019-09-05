Highstreet Asset Management Has Raised By $409,836 Its General Mills (GIS) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

Among 2 analysts covering National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. National Storage Affiliates Trust has $3600 highest and $3600 lowest target. $36’s average target is 4.53% above currents $34.44 stock price. National Storage Affiliates Trust had 4 analyst reports since March 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of NSA in report on Wednesday, August 21 with “Outperform” rating. See National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) latest ratings:

21/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

20/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $36.0000 Initiates Coverage On

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased General Mills Inc. (GIS) stake by 87.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 8,036 shares as General Mills Inc. (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 17,238 shares with $892,000 value, up from 9,202 last quarter. General Mills Inc. now has $32.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 191,095 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) stake by 4,425 shares to 14,905 valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) stake by 32,484 shares and now owns 1.73 million shares. Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE:UNP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.32% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Conning Inc invested in 0.02% or 12,368 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,000 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical holds 0.16% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 15,609 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 894,625 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Sfmg Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 4,278 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Toth Fincl Advisory reported 0.47% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability holds 95,299 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora reported 1,844 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 250,401 shares or 0% of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 44,699 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 953,445 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -2.98% below currents $54.29 stock price. General Mills had 21 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 21. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Neutral” rating. UBS maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained the shares of GIS in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.

