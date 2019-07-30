Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered Its Taro Pharmaceutical Industries LTD (TARO) Stake; NN Has 1.73 Sentiment

NN Inc (NNBR) investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.50, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 52 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 30 reduced and sold their positions in NN Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 34.97 million shares, down from 36.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding NN Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 22 Increased: 38 New Position: 14.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) stake by 99.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc analyzed 4,184 shares as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO)'s stock declined 2.54%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 27 shares with $3,000 value, down from 4,211 last quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. now has $3.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $80.85. About 8,592 shares traded. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has risen 4.39% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $25,950 activity.

Analysts await NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 28.95% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.38 per share. NNBR’s profit will be $11.44 million for 7.74 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by NN, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.95% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.36. About 39,893 shares traded. NN, Inc. (NNBR) has declined 59.24% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.67% the S&P500. Some Historical NNBR News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates NN Inc.’s Second-Lien Term Loan ‘B-‘ (RR: ‘6’); 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES NN, CFR TO B3 FROM B2; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc to Acquire PMG Intermediate Holding for $375M in Cash; 17/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS – SOLVENCY Il RATIO OF 213% UP FROM 199% AT END OF 4Q17,; 27/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of NN, Inc. (NNBR) on Behalf of Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – NN Inc Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 10/05/2018 – NN GROUP NV NN.AS : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 45 FROM EUR 42.50; 03/04/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement To Acquire Paragon Medical; 21/05/2018 – NN, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – REG-NN Group reports 1Q18 results

NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, makes high precision bearing components, industrial plastic products, and precision metal components to various markets in North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and China. The company has market cap of $354.19 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Precision Bearing Components Group, Precision Engineered Products Group, and Autocam Precision Components Group. It currently has negative earnings. The Precision Bearing Components Group segment makes and sells precision steel balls that are used primarily by manufacturers of anti-friction bearings and constant velocity joints; steel rollers, including tapered rollers used in automotive gearbox applications, automotive wheel bearings, and various industrial applications; cylindrical rollers used in various industrial applications; and precision metal retainers for roller bearings.

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 1.5% of its portfolio in NN, Inc. for 269,166 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny owns 2.14 million shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 1.1% invested in the company for 2.96 million shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.9% in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 432,015 shares.

Analysts await Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.96 EPS, up 14.62% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.71 per share. TARO’s profit will be $75.54 million for 10.31 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual EPS reported by Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.95% EPS growth.