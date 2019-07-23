Highstreet Asset Management Has Lifted Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Position; Shorts at Triple-s Management Class B (GTS) Lowered By 9.22%

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) stake by 6.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highstreet Asset Management Inc acquired 64,996 shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Highstreet Asset Management Inc holds 1.13 million shares with $41.33M value, up from 1.06 million last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp. now has $19.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 293,920 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV

Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS) had a decrease of 9.22% in short interest. GTS’s SI was 712,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.22% from 785,100 shares previously. With 81,100 avg volume, 9 days are for Triple-s Management Corporation Class B (NYSE:GTS)’s short sellers to cover GTS’s short positions. The SI to Triple-s Management Corporation Class B’s float is 3.32%. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $25.52. About 68,188 shares traded. Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) has declined 23.45% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GTS News: 08/05/2018 – Triple-S Management 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – CONTINUES TO EXPECT LIFE INSURANCE PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $164 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING PROPERTY AND CASUALTY SEGMENT WAS RAISED FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – RAISED EXPECTATIONS FOR PROPERTY AND CASUALTY PREMIUMS EARNED FOR 2018 TO BETWEEN $82 MLN AND $86 MLN; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q ADJ EPS 60C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED CLAIMS INCURRED WERE $619.0 MILLION, DOWN 0.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S 1Q EPS 17C; 08/05/2018 – TRIPLE-S MANAGEMENT – MAINTAINING FULL YEAR 2018 DIRECTIONAL GUIDANCE REGARDING COMMERCIAL, MEDICARE BUSINESSES & LIFE INSURANCE SEGMENT; 16/05/2018 – Triple-S Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid markets in Puerto Rico, the United States. The company has market cap of $589.69 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred well-known provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Part D, a prescription drug plan; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold Triple-S Management Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.89 million shares or 0.65% more from 18.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandes Invest Prtn Lp holds 0.02% in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) or 31,802 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 340,127 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 131,054 shares. 20,543 are held by Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 23,902 shares. Swiss Retail Bank has 40,400 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 48,263 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Heartland Advisors stated it has 536,295 shares. Voya Invest Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS). Fmr Limited owns 1.97M shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 32,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 196,330 shares. Moreover, Prelude Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 1,807 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE:GTS) for 117,200 shares.

